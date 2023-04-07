MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Falls Road parking lot at the popular hiking spot Bash Bish Falls will be closing for reconstruction.

Beginning Monday, April 10, 2023, and continuing through Friday May 12, 2023, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be reconstructing the parking area.

As a result, the Massachusetts portion of Falls Trail and the Vista will be inaccessible because of the construction. Parking is not permitted on Falls Road but alternate parking can be found at Taconic State Park, off N.Y. Route 344 in Copake Falls, N.Y.

Bash Bish Falls State Park is located in Mount Washington, Massachusetts, and is the highest waterfalls in the state.