BBPW women’s gala raises over $20K for local scholarships

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A professional women’s gala raised thousands of dollars for local scholarships this month.

In total, the Berkshire Business and Professional Women’s 2021 Woman of Achievement Gala raised $29,000 at an event held in late September. They also honored the women of the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative.

“We were thrilled to be able to shine a spotlight on the hardworking, caring women of the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative for this year’s Women of Achievement celebration. Through the generous support of our donors, sponsors, and supporters, we were able to exceed our fundraising goals with this event, and continue to increase the positive impact of our Career Advancement Scholarship Program in the Berkshires,” said Vice-President Hannah DeLisle-Stall. “An event like this allows us to lift up women in multiple ways – by honoring and celebrating the hard work of these women in our community, and by raising funds to help more women grow in their careers.”

Sponsor organizations included:

1Berkshire .

. Berkshire Bank .

. Berkshire Community College .

. Berkshire Eagle .

. Berkshire Health Systems .

. Berkshire Inns .

. Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation .

. Blue Spark Capital Advisors .

. BRIDGE.

Canna Provisions.

Celia Clancy Associates .

. Community Health Programs .

. Dalton CRA – Mill + Main.

Dan Bosley Consulting .

. Doc’s Signs and Truck Outfitters .

. Dulye & Co.

Generating Autonomy .

. Greylock Federal Credit Union .

. Home Sweet Home Real Estate .

. Interprint .

. Jacob’s Pillow .

. Katalyst/Harnessing the Power of Change .

. Methuselah Bar and Lounge .

. Lee Bank .

. MCLA .

. Mildred Elley .

. Milltown Capital .

. MountainOne .

. Mountain View Home Care Inc.

NAACP .

. Neenah Technical Materials .

. October Mountain Financial Advisors .

. Onyx Specialty Papers .

. Pittsfield Cooperative Bank .

. Radius Financial Group .

. Toole Insurance .

. Willow Investments.

Individual sponsors included:

Hannah DeLisle-Stall .

. Shirley Edgerton .

. Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier .

. Joe and Tracy Finnegan .

. Amalio Jusino .

. Sheryl Lechner .

. Ellen Kennedy .

. Linda Tyer .

. Karen Zink.

BBPW is an organization that provides professional development, personal development, networking, and opportunities for working women from diverse fields and holds the Women of Achievement Gala annually.

