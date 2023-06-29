PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Berkshire Humane Society is seeking the community’s help as they deal with a high number of animals that need services.

The non-profit organization says they are overwhelmed with more than 150 shelter animals and need help with providing low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for cats, filling pet food bank requests and helping community cats.

They are seeking donations of money and goods, looking for people to adopt a homeless animal or sponsor an animal’s adoption, provide a specialized foster home or volunteering. The shelter is taking $100 off dog and cat adoption fees through July 15th in an effort to move animals from the crowded shelter into homes quickly. Adoption fees of all small animals except rabbits will be waived.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said John Perreault, Executive Director of Berkshire Humane Society. “We have waiting lists for people to surrender their pet; our kennel is full, our cat room is full and we’re overflowing with small animals –more than double our normal capacity. We can’t keep pet food in our pantry due to increased assistance requests and our low-cost spay and neuter program is booking into February. It’s a harmonic convergence of need and we’re looking to the good people of Berkshire County and beyond to help fulfill that need.”

“We’re asking people to put their dollars to work in their community by donating cash to support our life-saving programs,” said Perreault. The shelter is also accepting donations of dog and cat food and cat litter. “If you were ever thinking about adopting an animal, now is the time. We have the best selection of animals that we’ve had in years. And if you can’t adopt, you can sponsor the adoption fee or one of our animals, individually or through your business.”

People are welcome to volunteer at the shelter or participate in expanded opportunities to foster animals that need individual attention before becoming adoptable.

Perreault says that the current economy has contributed to the growth in pets at shelters with people who can no longer afford to keep their pets leaving pets at their door. They have recently assisted in cases where more than 70 dogs and cats were removed from two locations and many adoptable cats have been captured through the shelter’s Community Cat Program.

As a result, the shelter has seen a drain on resources such as food and medicine. A shortage of veterinarians has made it difficult for animals to get needed treatments, including spay and neutering, before being made available for adoption.

For more information or to find out how to help, contact the Berkshire Humane Society through their website or call 413-447-7878.