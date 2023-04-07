PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Art Association (BAA) will be showcasing the work of 14 college artists at this years BAA Fellowship Show.

A panel, represented of several visual art disciplines, chose 31 pieces of work out of 75 works submitted for the exhibition. Cash awards totaling $5,000 will be presented, thanks to a generous grant from the Feigenbaum Foundation. Students who are Berkshire residents will be eligible to receive the special Norman and Rose Avnet Fellowship Award.

BAA President Mary Beth Eldridge noted, “I hope Berkshire residents come by to see this work by students in and from the county. For some, this is their first opportunity to present their work at a public gallery, providing invaluable experience for emerging artists. The Feigenbaum grant helps us extend our ability to offer these awards far into the future.”

According to the BAA, their mission is to connect artists and the community in order to inspire creativity and increase access to the visual arts. The Fellowship is funded by the BAA’s Norman and Rose Avnet endowment, The Feigenbaum Foundation, and proceeds from special events.

The show will run Friday, April 12 through April 30 at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield. A reception will also take place on Saturday, April 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public.