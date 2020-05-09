Berkshire Brewing Company to donate over 1,000 cases of beer to local first responders

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Brewing Company is giving back to first responders who continue to be on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19.

The company’s president and founder, Greg Bogoff, plans to donate over 1,500 cases of his renowned beer to first responders in western Massachusetts. Bogoff was a first responder and says he understands the pressure and challenges of the job.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Police Chief John Paciorek Jr. of the Deerfield Police Department and other Police & Fire Departments across Western Mass to hand out our beers” said Bogoff stated in a news release to 22News.

He added, “We are proud that we will be able to give back in this small way to our first responders who are doing such a fantastic job leading our efforts to fight COVID-19. Their work is so appreciated by every community they serve and this is a way that our company and its employees can say thank you. We want to be “thirst responders” to the women and men doing this vital work.”

Beginning Tuesday, each western Massachusetts town will receive a supply of Berkshire beers to distribute to their first responders.

The first delivery will be at the Deerfield Police Station located at 9 Conway Street in South Deerfield at 9 a.m.