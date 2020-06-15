Berkshire County experiencing increase in tourism

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that we’ve entered Phase Two of the Governor’s reopening plan, more businesses have reopened their doors.

Jenn Nacht, the Executive Director of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, told 22News they’ve seen a big increase in foot traffic already.

The town voted to allow restaurants to expand seating outside to increase their capacity. Nacht said the rental market is also doing well.

Nacht told 22News, “People are renting houses, the rental market has been very good, AirBnB is starting to accept reservations now, so we think because the camps, most of them have been canceled, that we’re going to see a lot more vacationers here.”

Museums and other cultural attractions are still closed. However, Nacht said they’re working with organizations to create some outdoor experiences and activities for visitors.