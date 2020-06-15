1  of  4
Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,647 deaths, 105,690 total cases Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in Montgomery Supreme Court Justices rule LGBT workers protected from job discrimination American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges
Watch Live
5PM – 6:30PM: 22News Evening Newscast

Berkshire County experiencing increase in tourism

Berkshire County
Posted: / Updated:

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that we’ve entered Phase Two of the Governor’s reopening plan, more businesses have reopened their doors.

Jenn Nacht, the Executive Director of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, told 22News they’ve seen a big increase in foot traffic already.

The town voted to allow restaurants to expand seating outside to increase their capacity. Nacht said the rental market is also doing well.

Nacht told 22News, “People are renting houses, the rental market has been very good, AirBnB is starting to accept reservations now, so we think because the camps, most of them have been canceled, that we’re going to see a lot more vacationers here.”

Museums and other cultural attractions are still closed. However, Nacht said they’re working with organizations to create some outdoor experiences and activities for visitors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today