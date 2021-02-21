Berkshire County has the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the delays and high demand for appointments, the state is progressing toward its vaccination goals.

This week’s report indicated more than 1.2 million doses have been administered in all.

More than 1.5 million doses have been shipped.

In western Massachusetts, Berkshire county has vaccinated the highest percentage of its residents.

15.7 percent of Berkshire county residents have gotten their first dose which is the highest of any county.

5.4 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.