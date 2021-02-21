Berkshire County has the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in Mass

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the delays and high demand for appointments, the state is progressing toward its vaccination goals.

This week’s report indicated more than 1.2 million doses have been administered in all.

More than 1.5 million doses have been shipped.

In western Massachusetts, Berkshire county has vaccinated the highest percentage of its residents.

15.7 percent of Berkshire county residents have gotten their first dose which is the highest of any county.

5.4 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today