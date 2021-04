(WWLP) – Now that it’s April, Berkshire County is putting the spotlight on Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Portrait have been displayed in prominent places in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Great Barrington.

These portraits are meant to grab people’s attention for them to read “Stop Telling Women to Smile: Stories of Street Harassment, and How We’re Taking Back Our Power.”

On April 29th, the author will have a webinar discussing the book, which the public can virtually attend.