Berkshire County Historical Society receives $6000 grant

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) has received a grant for $6,000 from the Berkshire County Education Task Force (BCETF) to fund a new educational initiative.

The initiative is part of a collaboration between: BCHS, Berkshire Museum, Trustees of Reservations, Bidwell House Museum, Hancock Shaker Village, Williams College, Stockbridge Museum and Archives, Housatonic Heritage, and Stockbridge-Munsee Community. It promotes research and understanding of Native American history and culture, as well as civic responsibility in Berkshire County public schools.

A part of the initiative the collaborative exhibition titled Muh-he-con-ne-ok: People of the Waters that are Never Still. Members of the public can view the exhibition at the Berkshire Museum from August 1, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

The Berkshire County Historical Society will host a summer workshop utilizing local teachers, community leaders, and museum professionals, along with the exhibit’s curator Heather Bruegl, to deepen their understanding of Mohican history and the broader context of indigenous history and culture in what is now the United States. The goal of the workshop is to help identify ideas for projects that middle and high school teachers can implement in the upcoming academic year to spread this understanding to middle and high school students.