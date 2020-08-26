Berkshire County hosts virtual panel on public health approach to addiction

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the Berkshire Opioid Addiction Prevention Collaborative are hosting a virtual webinar on the opioid epidemic at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The “Fourth Wave of the Opioid Epidemic” panel discussion will be held on Zoom and will be also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The goal of the forum is to discuss opioids and substance abuse from a public health perspective.

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington is moderating the discussion, which will feature: