CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helped locate a man who ran from a motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 5 p.m. Troopers were called to East Road in Clarksburg to search for a driver of a pickup truck who ran into the woods after being involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The State Police Air Wing from the Plymouth Air Base used the aircraft’s FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) camera to locate the 68-year-old Clarksburg man hiding in the woods. MSP patrol supervisor on scene, Sgt. George Hamilton, and MSP K9 Trooper Greg Valentine and his partner Kyber maintained communications with the MSP Air 5 helicopter crew to locate the suspect.

The man suffered minor injuries when he ran into the woods, EMS was called to medically evaluate and treat him.