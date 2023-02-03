PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield native and musician has been nominated for a Grammy award.

Matt Cusson is a Pittsfield native and currently lives in Williamstown, according to the Berkshire Eagle. Cusson has been nominated for the “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella” Grammy. He worked alongside the group Kings Return for a Capella version of “How Deep Is Your Love,” originally a hit from the Bee Gees released in 1977.

Here are the Grammy nominees for “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:”

• As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)

– Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

• How Deep Is Your Love

– Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

• Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)

– Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

• Minnesota, WI

– Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

• Scrapple From The Apple

– John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

According to Matt Cusson’s website, he has been touring across the world for the last 15 years. In 2019, he toured along with Christina Aguilera. Cusson has collaborated with artists like Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, The Roots, CeeLo Green, Boyz II Men, and others.

You can view all the nominees for this year’s Grammy awards on their website. The Grammy’s ceremony will be held Sunday in Los Angeles.