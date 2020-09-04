Berkshire County residents could see many visitors this Labor Day weekend

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is a popular time to travel and some western Massachusetts residents are still looking for the ideal getaway.

Every year, thousands head to the Berkshires for its year-round recreation and picturesque scenery.

With favorable weather expected for this long weekend, count on many locals and visitors to be soaking up the last few days of summer.

22News spoke with the Executive Director of the Lenox Chamber, Jenn Nacht, who told us, “I expect this weekend to be fairly busy, even though our numbers are about 40 percent off of what they were last year in terms of visitors, we’re still entertaining and dining.”

Many retailers and restaurants in the Berkshire area have expanded outdoor services to accommodate safe social distancing during its peak tourism season.