PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.

Sheriff Bowler says the caller claims to be a Richard Coleman from the Sheriff Department and would like to speak to you on a concerning issue. If you receive a similar call, you are asked to hang up the phone and not respond.

The Sheriff Department has never had an employee with that name and the person may be attempting to get personal information that may by damaging to you.

Earlier this week, Massachusetts State Police informed residents from western Massachusetts of a scam call claiming to be police and appears to be using a number that says is from the Cheshire State Police barracks. Troopers say their number is being spoofed and never give any information over the phone.