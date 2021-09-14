Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office holds career expo

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office Recruitment Ad. Courtesy of Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those looking for a career change have an opportunity to apply for multiple positions with Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday during a career expo.

Running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., those interested in attending can find the event at 467 Cheshire Road in Pittsfield. The event is open to the public.

Positions immediately available include:

  • Deputy Sheriff Correction Officer
    • Starting Salary $53,281.03
  • Registered Nurse
    • Starting Salary $82,181.02
  • Case Manager
    • Starting Salary $45,207.38

Staff from these and other departments will be on site  to explain job qualifications, training and duties, answer questions, accept applications and resumes, and conduct initial interviews. Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office Jail and House of Correction is also looking Dispatchers and LPN’s.

Those looking for additional information on the event can contact Diane Maynes at 413-443-7220 ext.1102.

