Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office K9 Raimo passes away

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire County Sheriff Bowler and staff are mourning the loss of former K9 Police Officer Raimo who passed away.

According to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Police Officer Raimo was a member of their staff and the law enforcement community for many years under Master K9 Handler and retired Captain Dwane Foisy.

“To Captain Foisy and his wife, Raimo was more then a K9 Police Officer, he was a member of their family for whom they truly loved.” Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office

Raimo dedicated many years of service to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, to Berkshire County and to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.