PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Berkshire County Correctional Officer and Combat Veteran passed away Tuesday.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Richard Jaquez.

According to the BCSO, Jaquez served with distinction for 12 years and was a member of the Correctional Emergency Response Team and Honor Guard. He was also a Combat Veteran who served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Rest in Peace Officer Jaquez and thank you for your service.