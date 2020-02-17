Berkshire County Sheriff’s office warning public of possible scam

(WWLP) – The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a possible scam where people were allegedly trying to get information from children.

According to Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler, on Saturday, information was provided to the Sheriff’s Office through social media saying people were posing as members of the Berkshire County Sherrif’s Office and trying to gather information from children.

Bowler said after an investigation it was determined that no individuals identified themselves as a member of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Officer or as an officer from any agency. It was also determined that there was no threat to the safety of the children within the community.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no reason for the public to be concerned for their safety.