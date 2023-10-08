PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent scheme where people are pretending to be officers and asking for money.

According to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, people have been contacted stating that they work for their office and are calling to let them know about warrants for their arrest for missing jury duty.

They then instruct the victim to meet them a their public lobby to turn themselves in or they can pay a fine over the phone. The caller will also identify themselves as retired ADS Dale Newberry and current staff member, Officer James Barnes. These schemers are looking for money in return to clear the warrants and are attempting to use PayPal for these transactions.

No one from their office is contacting residents and would never with such information. If you receive a call like this, hang up and contact your local police department.