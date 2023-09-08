PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to the community regarding an ongoing scheme that has recently come to their attention.

Schemers have been contacting residents, falsely claiming to be affiliated with the sheriff’s office and informing them of warrants for their arrest. The schemers then demand money to clear these fictitious warrants and, troublingly, have managed to obtain real social security numbers from some of the individuals they contact.

Residents who receive calls of this nature are strongly advised to hang up immediately and report the incident to their local police department. Additionally, individuals should be cautious about sharing personal information over the phone and should always verify the identity of the caller, especially if the call involves legal matters.

Community members are reminded to remain cautious and proactive in verifying the authenticity of any unsolicited calls or messages and to report suspicious activity promptly to local law enforcement agencies.