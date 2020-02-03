Berkshire County to honor locals killed in war on terror

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) – Veterans in Berkshire County are raising funds to build a memorial to the five-county residents killed in the ongoing war of terror.

Organizers of the effort say the goal is to dedicate the Iraq/Afghanistan War Memorial being created by Skylight Studios in Woburn on Sept. 11 and install it at Pittsfield’s Veterans Memorial Park. The park already has memorials honoring veterans of World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

The chairman of the six-person memorial committee says VFW Post 448 in Pittsfield made a $10,000 donation to jump-start the fundraising.