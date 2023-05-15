DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Berkshire County lottery winner chose the annuity option after winning “Decade of Dollars” $2 instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Laurie A. Kisselbrock of Dalton claimed her winning ticket on May 5th. Laurie chose the annuity option on the prize and will receive $120,000 a year for ten years, a total of $1,200,000 (before taxes).

She bought her ticket at Dalton Food Mart located at 650 Main Street in Dalton. The store will receive a $1,200 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There are three “Decade of Dollars” instant games, the chance to win $20,000 a month for 10 years is $10 a ticket, the chance to win $10,000 a month for 10 years is $5 a ticket, and the chance to win $1,000 a month for 10 years is $2 a ticket.