Berkshire DA: Former Olympian facing four new assault and battery on a child charges

Former Olympian and longtime track coach Conrad Mainwaring is arraigned Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Berkshire County Superior Court in Pittsfield, Mass., on charges that he sexually molested boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s. Mainwaring has pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Olympian and track coach accused of 12 counts of indecent assault and battery of a child in Berkshire County is facing new charges.

Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 69-year-old Conrad Mainwaring was indicted on four additional charges last week including three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person who has attained age 14 and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

The new indictments come after investigators identified two more victims who said Mainwaring assaulted them. He will be arraigned on the four new charges on August 5, at Berkshire Superior Court. In total, he is facing 16 counts of indecent assault and battery on nine victims.

The former Olympian remains in custody at Berkshire County House of Correction on $200,000 bail for 12 counts of indecent assault and battery. Those charges include nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child who has attained age 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Mainwaring was arrested in 2019 after an ESPN investigation into allegations against Mainwaring made by over 50 different men, dating as far back as the 1970s and as recently as 2016. His victims told ESPN he used his Olympic credentials and relationships with accomplished athletes to persuade them to train with him.