PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A man arrested by Pittsfield Police on a drug charge was arraigned Thursday in Central Berkshire District Court.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, Michael Purry was arraigned on one count of Possession to Distribute Class B Drug Subsequent Offense. The Judge set bail at 250,000 cash and revoked bail for 90 days on the pending case.

Pittsfield Police responded to a call at 254 Elanor Road on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 for a report a person who had died as a result of a drug overdose. Investigating officers were given permission to search the vehicle Purry was driving where they found approximately $3,600 in the center console of the vehicle. Also in the vehicle was Purry’s coat where officers recovered a plastic bag containing a hard white substance and a small digital scale in an inner pocket. A field test determined the substance was cocaine.

On March 16, 2023 Purry was alleged to be at the home of a deceased individual reported to be an overdose.