Berkshire DA: Man convicted of two attempted rapes

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A New York man was convicted Friday by the Berkshire DA for two attempted rapes of two different women in 2018.

According to Berkshire District Attorney spokesman Andy McKeever, a judge found 36-year-old Andrew Gombar of Chatham, New York guilty of assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery, kidnapping and assault and battery with intent to commit rape.

McKeever said on January 7, 2018, Gombar attempted to rape a woman outside of a store in Great Barrington by waiting for the victim outside and grabbing her as she was leaving. She pulled away and escaped.

On July 2, 2018, Gombar attempted to rape another woman by knocking her down and attempting to drag her into the woods on a trail at Olivia’s Overlook in Lenox. She was also able to escape.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano proved that Gombar was seeking women to rape and planned the attacks. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.