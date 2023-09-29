PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has released the results of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on September 9th in Hancock.

On Friday, Berkshire District Attorney Anthony Shugrue stated the Massachusetts State Trooper had no other means of options to protect himself or others potentially harmed in the incident.

On September 9th, around 7:00 a.m., the Trooper was called to a domestic disturbance between two brothers on Richmond Road in Hancock. It was reported that one of the brothers, Philip Henault, was armed with knives. It was believed through the 911 call that there was a potential victim inside the home, Philip’s brother.

When troopers arrived, Philip was in the garage covered in blood, giving the troopers suspicion that a crime had possibly been committed inside the home. Philip was allegedly not complying with officers and kept approaching the troopers, threatening to kill them or someone three times.

The trooper issued several commands to stop. The trooper then unholstered his firearm when Philip tried to lure the trooper into the garage while armed with two knives and covered in blood. Philip continued to resist the trooper’s commands and advanced towards the trooper with knives in his hands stating “I’m going to f****** kill you.”

The trooper began to retreat but Philip became more aggressive. Philip was now 10 to 12 feet in front of him still approaching. The trooper fired one shot, hitting Philip. Philip fell but got back up and attempted to pursue the trooper again. That’s when the trooper fired a second shot. Philip again continued to advance towards the trooper.

They had now reached the road when Philip collapsed to the ground still holding two knives. The trooper kicked away the knives and began providing life-saving measures on Philip. Ultimately, Philip died from his injuries.

The District Attorney says the use of force by the trooper “was reasonably necessary to overcome the resistance of this person who was in the process of offending him and where he had a duty to arrest.”

The DA continued stating the trooper had no other reasonable means to protect himself or anyone inside the home possibly injured. The trooper exhausted multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation. As a police officer, he did not have the option to run away from Philip and had a duty to arrest him.

“The actions of the Trooper comport with the policies of the Massachusetts State Police and with the law of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.” District Attorney Shugrue

District Attorney Shugrue added, “Accordingly, this report finds that the decision by the Trooper to fire his weapon at Mr. Henault under the foregoing circumstances constitutes the lawful and reasonable exercise of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore, criminal charges are not warranted, and this investigation is closed pending official autopsy.”

The investigation also revealed that Philip was the one to call the police inside the home and cut himself, which was why he was bloodied when troopers arrived. He was not threatened by anyone else inside the home.