Berkshire DA releases statement on arrest of former Olympian accused of molesting campers in ’70s

Conrad Mainwaring is seen in an undated photo released June 20, 2019, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has released a statement following the arrest of a track coach and former Olympian accused of sexually assaulting young boys during his time at Camp Greylock in 1970.

DA Andrea Harrington said her office obtained indictments of Conrad Mainwaring, 69, on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery. He was arrested by Los Angeles County authorities Wednesday on a fugitive from justice warrant.

The former Olympian, who served as a camp counselor at Camp Greylock located in the Berkshire County town of Becket, is facing nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

“My office is dedicated to holding perpetrators of these crimes accountable to help the victims heal,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington stated.

The DA’s office is seeking his extradition to Massachusetts where he will face those charges. His arraignment will be scheduled after he’s been brought to the Commonwealth.

The charges against Mainwaring are a result of a multi-year investigation by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit into several allegations of indecent assault and battery he committed at the camp.

We are grateful to the victims for having the courage to tell their stories. I also thank the State Police detectives who developed and brought this case to this point and the Grand Jury for their careful consideration of the facts. District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Investigations into Mainwaring began following an ESPN report. Since then, over 50 victims have come forward to share the same stories of alleged abuse by Mainwaring.

The former Olympian allegedly used his position of power to coerce teenage boys into sexual conduct, victims told ESPN.