PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has provided an update on suspects who have been arrested for recent shootings in Pittsfield.

“I recognize the fear caused to City residents by recent gunfire. The District Attorney’s Office remains committed to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to remove those who commit gun violence on our streets from the community,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “We have worked incredibly hard to build the trust of the community, especially in neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence and oppressed by a history of systemic racism. We hope the Pittsfield Police Department’s similar efforts are successful so that we obtain the evidence we need to meet our burden of proof in court.”

According to a news release sent to 22News the following persons have been charged and currently remain in custody because of alleged involvements in shooting incidents between February and April of this year: