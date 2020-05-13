Berkshire DA warning residents about increase in fentanyl-laced heroin across county

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities in the Berkshires are warning residents about an increased amount of fentanyl-laced heroin across the county Wednesday.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, police are investigating after many drugs seized by the Berkshire Drug Task Force that were tested at the State Police crime lab had increased potency and a greater prevalence of fentanyl.

“The social and economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic increases the vulnerability of people who use narcotics. We ask anyone actively using narcotics to be as safe as possible when doing so and those who are in recovery to continue treatment, attend virtual support group meetings, and seek counseling,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

DA Harrington added, “I thank the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force for their continued effort to investigate and arrest those who distribute dangerous drugs in our community and our recovery community for providing outreach to those with substance use disorder even in these trying times.”

Residents are encouraged to learn the signs of an overdose and act immediately when calling 911, administering naloxone, performing rescue breathing, and staying with the person until help arrives.

The DA’s office said the state’s Good Samaritan Law protects those who report overdoses from arrest and prosecution for drug possession. Help including virtual support groups and the Brien Center Crisis Line are still available.

Residents can find organizations offering services and support in the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office’s Community Resource Guide here.