(WWLP) – The Berkshire County District Attorney is issuing a warning to the community there about an animal sedative that is popping up in fentanyl and heroin being sold illegally in Massachusetts.

Xylazine is a sedative, but it’s not an opioid, and can cause low blood pressure and reduced breathing. Combined with a strong drug like fentanyl, it can increase the risk of overdose and death and it can resist the effects of Naloxone, a common anti-overdose drug.

Harm reduction advocates working with the DA’s office want to remind residents, the state’s Good Samaritan Law protects people who call emergency services for those experiencing an overdose.