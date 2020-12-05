Berkshire DA’s annual candlelight vigil will be online on Sunday

BERKSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will give a virtual vigil to remember those who lost their lives in drunk driving crashes on Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 p.m.

This event is traditionally in person but will be given virtually because of the pandemic, it can be seen on their Instagram, Youtube channel, or Facebook page.

The vigil gives families an opportunity to honor their loved ones while spreading awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

This tradition has been around for more than 30 years and started back in 1988 by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police, and the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“We hold this annual event because it is important to remember the good times we shared with those we loved. These people loved us and inspired us and we honor them. We are thankful for the families who come to this every year to honor their loved ones and raise their voice to help deter others,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The program includes District Attorney Andrea Harrington who reads each name while Massachusetts State Police Troopers light candles, high school students on the Office’s Youth Advisory Board read poetry, and the Grace Notes from Miss Halls School, perform songs.

“Sadly, 53 people in Berkshire County died because of drunk driving. These are preventable deaths,” said Harrington.

The video of the vigil will be available on the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office’s social media platforms and copies of the file are available to the families for download, DVD, or flash drive upon request.