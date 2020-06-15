1  of  4
Berkshire District Attorney’s office reports drop in child abuse

Berkshire County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said they’ve seen a 52% decrease in reports of child abuse since the start of the pandemic.

The D.A.’s office said school and daycares file the majority of reports to the Department of Children and Families.

And with those places closed, that has limited the interaction between children and trusted adults. Some of the signs of abuse include bruises, injuries and poor hygiene.

There can also be behavioral signs like changes in mood. You can anonymously report abuse to the state’s hotline at 800-792-5200

