Berkshire East Mountain Resort closed for winter season

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire East Mountain Resort on Thursday announced they have closed for the remaining winter season to protect their guests and employees from the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a message addressed to both Berkshire East and Catamount guests and employees, Jon Schaefer said the popular ski area will not reopen this weekend.

COVID-19 has been discovered in the surrounding hill towns and multiple people are being quarantined. To be clear, no known Berkshire East or Catamount customers or employees have been affected by this illness, but as the GM of these businesses, I have a responsibility to my employees and my customers to act swiftly to contain any potential virus spread in areas that I can control. Jon Schaefer, Catamount Ski Area / Berkshire East Ski Area

Schaefer said there is no benefit to remaining open, Berkshire County is currently the only western Massachusetts county with confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus.

Schaefer added, “Lastly, this is personal, I’m related to medical professionals working in hospitals with active outbreaks. We shut down out of love and support for these people and the staff in these hospitals.”

