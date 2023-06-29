NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) is looking to gain federal and state approval to reopen the North Adams Regional Hospital that was closed back in 2014.

If approved, BHS would look to reopen the 25 inpatient beds as a Critical Access Hospital (CAS) this winter. BHS is looking to expand access to care across Berkshire County.

“This investment in reestablishing inpatient beds in North County represents a new chapter, not only for North Adams but for our system’s ongoing efforts to improve the health and overall quality of life of the many communities we serve across Berkshire County,” announced Bart Raser, Chair of the BHS Board of Trustees.

“A CAH designation would signal an exciting new development in the deep history of our North Adams campus,” said Darlene Rodowicz, BHS president and CEO. “To celebrate the facility’s legacy of high-quality care, we are proud to reimagine this hospital facility under a familiar name—North Adams Regional Hospital. Once approved, the updated North Adams Regional Hospital will offer state-of-the-art medical and surgical services on a scale that meets the needs of Northern Berkshire residents today and into the future.”

As a CAS, the North Adams hospital would operate under its own license and offer inpatient medical-surgical services, emergency care and outpatient services. There will be 25 inpatient medical/surgical beds, operating rooms, imaging, lab and pharmacy services, and an emergency department. Since its closure in 2014, the regulations on hospitals becoming a CAS have changed.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to re-establish inpatient beds at North Adams,” said Lou Ann Quinn, RN, Director of Operations for the North Adams Campus. “This is an important step to expand North County residents’ access to high-quality, convenient care.”

BHS plans to hold a community meeting to discuss further plans for the hospital over the summer.