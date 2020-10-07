Berkshire Humane Society to take 40 puppies from the South

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fourteen of the puppies landing at Pittsfield International Airport on Wednesday will be making their way to Montgomery County. The pups, who are arriving as part of a larger shipment of dogs, will be sent to The Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Amsterdam.

The dogs have all been rescued from Alabama and the majority of the 40 puppies scheduled to arrive will be taken by the Berkshire Humane Society.

“While our commitment is always first to the animals right here in our community, when

space and resources allow, the Montgomery County SPCA is willing to help any animal in need.

We were thrilled to be partnering with Berkshire Humane Society on this important endeavor. In

total, forty dogs were saved during this rescue with 14 coming to our organization. As our

facility grows and we further cement our position as the leading animal welfare organization in

the Mohawk Valley, our plan is to increase the number of animals we’re able to save.” Jan Zumbolo

President, Montgomery County SPCA

The rescue was performed in partnership with Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield, MA and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

All of the dogs involved will be medically and behaviorally evaluated by trained staff at the Montgomery County SPCA and will then be placed for adoption.

Individuals interested in adopting one of these dogs or any of the other available animals at the organization should call (518) 842-8050.