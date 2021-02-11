Berkshire Medical Center staff recognized by public safety officials

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police officers and other first responders from all around Berkshire County will line up to show their support for the staff at Berkshire Medical Center Thursday afternoon.
An event organized by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office want to recognize the frontline workers who continue to provide the care and support to the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic. A convoy of public safety officials of police, fire and EMS workers will begin at Reid Middle School at 1:00 p.m.
Vehicles will depart with emergency lights on at 1:30 p.m. to drive a route two times around Berkshire Medical Center. Officials will then park on Wahconah Street to salute the staff members and patients in a sign of support and love to remind them that they have not forgotten about them.
“These individuals spend 8 to 12 hours a day wearing full PPE that can be seen by the bruises on their faces. These individuals have not only provided support to our family members who we couldn’t visit, but also became family members as they held the hands of those who took their last breath. Some of these staff members have gotten COVID-19 themselves and slept in their cars in their driveways or in hotel rooms in order to keep their families safe. These staff members are exhausted, but continue to walk into the fear of the unknown daily and need our appreciation more than ever.”Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office
The convoy is coordinated by Officer Jacob Gaylord at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office. All participants are required to wear masks or face coverings and maintain social distance of 6′ to comply with the Department of Public Health guidelines.
Convoy Route
- Reid Middle School on 950 North St in Pittsfield
- Left onto North Street heading towards Berkshire Medical Center
- Proceed slowly down North Street, passing Berkshire Medical Center
- Right onto Wahconah Street
- Right onto Charles Street
- Right onto the access road between the Medical Arts Building and Berkshire Medical Center following the road up onto North Street.
- Once the convoy has completed two full laps around the facility, the convoy will come to a complete stop on Wahconah Street and salute.
MAP: Berkshire Medical Center
City of Pittsfield – COVID-19 Community Impact Dashboard
Berkshire County Vaccine Locations:
- Great Barrington: Big Y
- 700 Main Street Suite 2, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Great Barrington: WEB DuBois Middle School
- 313 Monument Valley Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt.
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Lee: Big Y
- 10 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA 01238
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Lee: Walgreens
- 25 Park St, Lee, MA 01238
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Appointment only
- Days of week open: Daily
- North Adams: Stop and Shop
- 876 State Road. Rte 2, North Adams MA 01247
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
- Days of week open: Daily
- North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary Church
- 70 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt.
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Pittsfield: Berkshire Allergy Care
- Book an appointment: Please send an email to COVID@centralmassallergy.com, providing ONLY your first name, phone number, and preferred location for vaccination (Pittsfield or Worcester).
- 369 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Follow arrival/entry procedure
- Days of week open: Monday-Thursday
- Pittsfield: Berkshire Community College Paterson Field House
- 1350 West St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt.
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Pittsfield: Big Y
- 200 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Pittsfield: Price Chopper
- 555 Hubbard Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Pittsfield: Stop and Shop
- Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield MA 01201
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Pittsfield: Walgreens
- 37 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield MA 01201
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Appointment only
- Days of week open: Daily