Berkshire Medical Center staff recognized by public safety officials

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police officers and other first responders from all around Berkshire County will line up to show their support for the staff at Berkshire Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

An event organized by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office want to recognize the frontline workers who continue to provide the care and support to the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic. A convoy of public safety officials of police, fire and EMS workers will begin at Reid Middle School at 1:00 p.m.

Vehicles will depart with emergency lights on at 1:30 p.m. to drive a route two times around Berkshire Medical Center. Officials will then park on Wahconah Street to salute the staff members and patients in a sign of support and love to remind them that they have not forgotten about them.

“These individuals spend 8 to 12 hours a day wearing full PPE that can be seen by the bruises on their faces. These individuals have not only provided support to our family members who we couldn’t visit, but also became family members as they held the hands of those who took their last breath. Some of these staff members have gotten COVID-19 themselves and slept in their cars in their driveways or in hotel rooms in order to keep their families safe. These staff members are exhausted, but continue to walk into the fear of the unknown daily and need our appreciation more than ever.” Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office

The convoy is coordinated by Officer Jacob Gaylord at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office. All participants are required to wear masks or face coverings and maintain social distance of 6′ to comply with the Department of Public Health guidelines.

Convoy Route

Reid Middle School on 950 North St in Pittsfield

Left onto North Street heading towards Berkshire Medical Center

Proceed slowly down North Street, passing Berkshire Medical Center

Right onto Wahconah Street

Right onto Charles Street

Right onto the access road between the Medical Arts Building and Berkshire Medical Center following the road up onto North Street.

Once the convoy has completed two full laps around the facility, the convoy will come to a complete stop on Wahconah Street and salute.

