ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue team found the remains of 78-year-old Paula Kelsey, an Adams woman who was reported missing in October.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a resident reported seeing Kelsey on October 15, 2021, walking in the area of Richmond Hill Road. On Wednesday, the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Adams Police, and Cheshire Police continued searching for Kelsey and located her remains in a wooded area near Windsor Road in Cheshire.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as Kelsey on Friday.

“I send my condolences to Mrs. Kelsey’s family, and I thank the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue

Team, Adams Police, and Cheshire Police for their continued dedication to this search. This is a sad conclusion, but at least investigators can provide the family with answers about what happened to their loved one,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

It was found that Kelsey, who had dementia, got disoriented while out for a walk. Investigators did not find evidence that suggested foul play.