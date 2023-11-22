PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Museum opened its long-awaited Festival of Trees with a dazzling “Nostalgia Soirée” on Friday, November 17, marking the return of the beloved event after a five-year hiatus.

The sold-out celebration provided an exclusive preview of the Festival’s renaissance, drawing guests with a night of nostalgia, culinary delights from KJ Nosh Catering, and libations served by Another Round.

This year’s theme, “Nostalgia,” commemorates the 39th year of the Festival of Trees, a cherished community tradition. Grammy and Academy-Award-winning songwriter Paul Williams graced the event as the honored guest, mingling with attendees and sharing stories behind his iconic tunes, including “We’ve Only Just Begun” by the Carpenters and “The Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie.

Paul Williams (Courtesy of Berkshire Museum)

The festivities continued the next day as Paul Williams took the stage in the museum’s “Little Cinema” for a Q&A session and a presentation highlighting key moments from his illustrious film and music career, skillfully moderated by Jesse Kowalski, the museum’s Chief Curator.

Kimberley Bush Tomio, the Executive Director of Berkshire Museum, expressed her gratitude for the community’s enthusiastic response, stating, “The return of this much-anticipated annual event to celebrate the holiday season demonstrates a strong connection between the people, businesses, and schools of our community. The Berkshire Museum is honored to renew the Festival of Trees as an annual event!”

Kowalski shared the excitement, saying, “We were surprised and delighted by the tremendous excitement generated by the return of Festival of Trees and look forward to continuing the tradition for years to come!”

Courtesy of Berkshire Museum

The exhibition is now on display on Berkshire Museum’s second floor, captivating visitors with festive and nostalgic displays until January 7, 2024.