LENOX, Mass (WWLP) – The Land Trust Accreditation Commission accredited Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC), joining a network of over 450 accredited land trusts across the United States. Only about 10% of land trusts in the bay state are accredited.

“Accreditation shows BNRC’s dedication to permanent land conservation throughout the Berkshires,” said Jenny Hansell, BNRC president. “We are a stronger organization for having gone through the rigorous accreditation program. Our strength means these special places will be protected forever, making the Berkshire region an even greater place for us and future generations.”

BNRC conserves open space, protecting wildlife and habitats, supporting local farmers, enhancing the region’s climate resilience, as well as providing free access to the Berkshire outdoors for everyone.

“It is exciting to recognize BNRC with this national mark of distinction,” said Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the Commission. “Donors and partners can trust the more than 450 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship.”