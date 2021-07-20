Berkshire organization discuss ways to keep area housing affordable

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Community Land Trust is exploring ways to keep land safe, discussing their findings during a virtual meeting with Pittsfield residents.

The organization says that Land Trusts are a way for nonprofits to keep housing in an area affordable, by controlling the land the housing is built on. For example, you would buy a house for a reduced rate, and lease the land the house is standing on from the community land trust. Land trusts can also oversee community gardens, farms, and even office buildings.

Rachel Moriarty from Berkshire Land Trust said, “The overview of what the community land trust is in our region, the organization was founded in 1980 with the mission of holding land for community purposes, those include housing and farming.”

There are currently around 120 land trusts in the nation, right now.