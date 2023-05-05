PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The 7th Annual Berkshire Pride Week will be held for five days beginning on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The week’s events will start with a Kick Off Event at Hot Plate Brewing Company starting at 7pm Wednesday.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will join with the LGBTQIA+ community for a Pride flag raising at Pittsfield City Hall on Thursday, June 1 at noon.

On Saturday, June 3, the Second Annual Eagle Street parade steps off at 11:30pm. Later that evening, for the first time Berkshire Pride will hold an official 21+ after party, “Every Night is Pride” at The Holiday Inn in Pittsfield from 8-11:30pm.

 “From a handful of volunteers to a full 5-day celebration, Berkshire Pride has evolved into more than just a simple festival. It adds to the economic growth of the Berkshires, showcases local talent, and creates safe spaces for queer people to find items curated with them in mind. The success of our events is a true testament to community engagement and support, with our amazing volunteers and Board of Directors working tirelessly to ensure Berkshire Pride is here every day of the year” stated Berkshire Pride President and Executive Director, Cass Santos-China (she/her).

Below is a list of events for Berkshire Pride week:

DateTimeEventWhereAddress
May 31st7pPride Week Kick Off at Hot Plate brought to you by TemescalHot Plate Brewing Co,1 School Street Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 1st12pPittsfield City Hall Pride Flag Raising with Mayor TyerPittsfield City Hall70 Allen St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 1st12:30pYoung Adult Affinity Group18 Degrees480 West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 1st4pLive Out Loud Middle School18 Degrees480 West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 1st8pPride Night at MethuselahMethuselah Bar and Lounge391 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 2nd5pDowntown Pittsfield’s First Friday Pride Art WalkDowntown PittsfieldDowntown Pittsfield
June 2nd7:30pMajesty of the Berkshires Drag PageantAdams Theater27 Park St, Adams, MA 01220
June 3rd11a7th Annaul Pride Festival: The Common OpensThe Common100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 3rd11:30aSecond Annual Eagle Street ParadeEagle StreetEagle St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 3rd12pPride Main Stage EntertainmentThe Common100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 3rd4pThe Common ClosesThe Common100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 3rd8pEvery Night Is Pride Official After Party at Holiday InnHoliday InnOne West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
June 4th4pBerkshire Pride Tea Dance at NaumkeagNaumkeag5 Prospect Hill Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262

Get more information on the week’s events and Berkshire Pride a the organization’s website.