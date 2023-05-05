PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The 7th Annual Berkshire Pride Week will be held for five days beginning on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
The week’s events will start with a Kick Off Event at Hot Plate Brewing Company starting at 7pm Wednesday.
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will join with the LGBTQIA+ community for a Pride flag raising at Pittsfield City Hall on Thursday, June 1 at noon.
On Saturday, June 3, the Second Annual Eagle Street parade steps off at 11:30pm. Later that evening, for the first time Berkshire Pride will hold an official 21+ after party, “Every Night is Pride” at The Holiday Inn in Pittsfield from 8-11:30pm.
“From a handful of volunteers to a full 5-day celebration, Berkshire Pride has evolved into more than just a simple festival. It adds to the economic growth of the Berkshires, showcases local talent, and creates safe spaces for queer people to find items curated with them in mind. The success of our events is a true testament to community engagement and support, with our amazing volunteers and Board of Directors working tirelessly to ensure Berkshire Pride is here every day of the year” stated Berkshire Pride President and Executive Director, Cass Santos-China (she/her).
Below is a list of events for Berkshire Pride week:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Where
|Address
|May 31st
|7p
|Pride Week Kick Off at Hot Plate brought to you by Temescal
|Hot Plate Brewing Co,
|1 School Street Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 1st
|12p
|Pittsfield City Hall Pride Flag Raising with Mayor Tyer
|Pittsfield City Hall
|70 Allen St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 1st
|12:30p
|Young Adult Affinity Group
|18 Degrees
|480 West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 1st
|4p
|Live Out Loud Middle School
|18 Degrees
|480 West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 1st
|8p
|Pride Night at Methuselah
|Methuselah Bar and Lounge
|391 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 2nd
|5p
|Downtown Pittsfield’s First Friday Pride Art Walk
|Downtown Pittsfield
|Downtown Pittsfield
|June 2nd
|7:30p
|Majesty of the Berkshires Drag Pageant
|Adams Theater
|27 Park St, Adams, MA 01220
|June 3rd
|11a
|7th Annaul Pride Festival: The Common Opens
|The Common
|100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 3rd
|11:30a
|Second Annual Eagle Street Parade
|Eagle Street
|Eagle St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 3rd
|12p
|Pride Main Stage Entertainment
|The Common
|100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 3rd
|4p
|The Common Closes
|The Common
|100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 3rd
|8p
|Every Night Is Pride Official After Party at Holiday Inn
|Holiday Inn
|One West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
|June 4th
|4p
|Berkshire Pride Tea Dance at Naumkeag
|Naumkeag
|5 Prospect Hill Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262
Get more information on the week’s events and Berkshire Pride a the organization’s website.