PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The 7th Annual Berkshire Pride Week will be held for five days beginning on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The week’s events will start with a Kick Off Event at Hot Plate Brewing Company starting at 7pm Wednesday.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will join with the LGBTQIA+ community for a Pride flag raising at Pittsfield City Hall on Thursday, June 1 at noon.

On Saturday, June 3, the Second Annual Eagle Street parade steps off at 11:30pm. Later that evening, for the first time Berkshire Pride will hold an official 21+ after party, “Every Night is Pride” at The Holiday Inn in Pittsfield from 8-11:30pm.

“From a handful of volunteers to a full 5-day celebration, Berkshire Pride has evolved into more than just a simple festival. It adds to the economic growth of the Berkshires, showcases local talent, and creates safe spaces for queer people to find items curated with them in mind. The success of our events is a true testament to community engagement and support, with our amazing volunteers and Board of Directors working tirelessly to ensure Berkshire Pride is here every day of the year” stated Berkshire Pride President and Executive Director, Cass Santos-China (she/her).

Below is a list of events for Berkshire Pride week:

Date Time Event Where Address May 31st 7p Pride Week Kick Off at Hot Plate brought to you by Temescal Hot Plate Brewing Co, 1 School Street Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 1st 12p Pittsfield City Hall Pride Flag Raising with Mayor Tyer Pittsfield City Hall 70 Allen St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 1st 12:30p Young Adult Affinity Group 18 Degrees 480 West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 1st 4p Live Out Loud Middle School 18 Degrees 480 West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 1st 8p Pride Night at Methuselah Methuselah Bar and Lounge 391 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 2nd 5p Downtown Pittsfield’s First Friday Pride Art Walk Downtown Pittsfield Downtown Pittsfield June 2nd 7:30p Majesty of the Berkshires Drag Pageant Adams Theater 27 Park St, Adams, MA 01220 June 3rd 11a 7th Annaul Pride Festival: The Common Opens The Common 100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 3rd 11:30a Second Annual Eagle Street Parade Eagle Street Eagle St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 3rd 12p Pride Main Stage Entertainment The Common 100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 3rd 4p The Common Closes The Common 100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 3rd 8p Every Night Is Pride Official After Party at Holiday Inn Holiday Inn One West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 June 4th 4p Berkshire Pride Tea Dance at Naumkeag Naumkeag 5 Prospect Hill Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262

Get more information on the week’s events and Berkshire Pride a the organization’s website.