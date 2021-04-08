Berkshire senior group seeks volunteers for ride service program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County (RSVP) is seeking volunteer drivers for its new Wheels for Wellness Program.

The program is a free ride service for Berkshire County residents of all ages who need transportation to vaccine sites and medical appointments.

“We recognize that there is a considerable gap in available transportation, not just for seniors,

but for many other members of our community and throughout the Berkshires,” RSVP

Director Jeff Roucoulet said. “As more people become eligible for vaccinations, we want to ensure

that Wheels for Wellness provides transportation services to those who need this and other

critical resources.”

Volunteers must meet the following criteria:

Be between 55-79 years old

Have a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license, and safe driving record

Provide proof of insurance

Be available for shifts (of your choice) or on-call

Attend a 90-minute orientation session

Must be at least two weeks beyond full immunization

Comply with mask and safety protocols – drivers and riders must be separated in the vehicle.

Here’s how the program will work:

Appointments for rides must be made 48 hours in advance by calling (413) 395-0109 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Passengers will be picked up in front of their residence.

Note that riders must be able to get into the back seat of the vehicle without assistance. For safety purposes, each driver’s car windshield will display a specialized Wheels for Wellness placard for identification.

The program is a partnership between RSVP and the Berkshire Community Action Council, Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative, Community Health Programs, Berkshire Interfaith Organizing, Berkshire Health Systems, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.