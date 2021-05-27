Berkshire senior program launches Wheels for Wellness rise service

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Beginning June 1, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County (RSVP) will launch its free ride service, Wheels for Wellness, for all Berkshire County residents.

Wheels for Wellness is a free ride service for county residents of all ages who need transportation to

wellness-related activities, including medical and social services appointments, fitness classes, therapy, as well as transport to vaccine sites.

Roucoulet adds that Wheels for Wellness dropped the age requirement and included non-medical health-related transit for passengers to better assist with the county’s needs.

Rides will be available between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

To schedule an appointment, call the Wheels for Wellness hotline at (413) 395-0109.

“The new service builds upon RSVP’s existing van service, which specifically serves Pittsfield.

Having this expanded resource creates a wealth of much needed options for community members,” said RSVP Director Jeff Roucoulet, who noted that RSVP’s van service will still continue within city limits. “Over the years, we have learned that there is a countywide gap in transportation, not just for elders, but for others as well. In our Pittsfield program, at first we only brought seniors to medical appointments, but we now know that this is just a fraction of what’s needed for good health.”

Masks are still required on public transportation, so both drivers and guests will be required to wear face coverings until further notice. Riders must be fully ambulatory and able to get themselves in and out of the vehicle without assistance.

To learn more about RSVP or to become a volunteer, please call 413-499-9345