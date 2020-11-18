Berkshire South offering free Thanksgiving dinner take-out

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner available for the Berkshire County community.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Berkshire South Regional Community Center, the center is taking reservations for meals that can be picked up on Tuesday, November 24. All meals are provided cold with reheating instructions.

Drive-through pick-up will be at Berkshire South located at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., or 5:00 p.m. People who are unable to pick up may request delivery service.

“In grateful celebration of those who supported our vital community this year,” Jenise Lucey, Executive Director of Berkshire South said, “we are pleased to offer this free meal to those needing a little extra help, to our local essential workers, and to all our local community friends.”

The Community Thanksgiving Supper Take-Out meal is prepared by local volunteers and chefs and includes the following:

Turkey with gravy

Root veggie hash with roasted butternut squash

Mashed potatoes

Stuffing

Broccoli & cheddar gratin

Cranberry sauce

Pumpkin Pie

Bread and Butter

Reservations are required by calling 413-528-2810 extension 0 or online at Community Thanks Supper Reservations.

The program is made possible by, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, Guido’s Fresh Marketplace, Big Y, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Nourishing Neighbors donors, volunteers, their local chef team including Chef Tommy Lee, Peter Platt, Hank Ferlauto, Eric Percy, and friends.