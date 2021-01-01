Berkshire South offers free virtual fitness and wellness program

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering a new free fitness and wellness program: New Year Renew! Registration is now open and there are many ways to participate.

“We know this has been a hard year, and with so many responsibilities pressing on you from every direction in so many new ways we want to help you recharge,” said Jenise Lucey, Executive Director of Berkshire South. “This is the moment for self-care and self-reflection. This is a moment to reYOU!”

Participants who earn the most points during the program win prizes to the Center: a one month membership for yourself and a friend, one free personal training session, BSRCC face masks, and a two-week trial membership.

One way to earn New Year Renew points is to participate in a free nutrition seminar offered by Stephanie MacLeay via Zoom on Jan. 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The seminar teaches how to set clear intentions and break through self-limiting beliefs so that you can achieve your health goals with confidence.

Join the seminar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83971655307

Meeting ID: 839 7165 5307

Passcode: Health5!

New Year Renew runs through Jan. 15. Register and learn how to earn points online.