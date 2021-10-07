Berkshire VNA health professionals looking to join Mass. Nurses Association

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) filed notice with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Thursday asking for an election to join the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA).

The nurses and healthcare professionals believe the move will improve health and working conditions for their patients, co-workers, and community.

Approximately 66 registered nurses, and physical, occupational and speech therapists would be represented by the MNA following an election overseen by the NLRB. Berkshire VNA is owned by Berkshire Health Systems, which also owns Berkshire Medical Center where the MNA represents approximately 900 registered nurses.

The Berkshire VNA provides care to patients recovering from an illness or hospitalization at home. Many hospital-based services for patients have shifted to in-home services, creating a greater demand for VNA services.