PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been hospitalized after a car accident in Pittsfield Wednesday night.

Pittsfield Police Lt. Bradford said the accident involved a bicyclist and a vehicle near the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Hubbard Avenue. The bicyclist was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

Pittsfield Police shared a photo of the accident, showing several police cruisers, two ambulances and a damaged bicycle in the street.

Police have blocked off the area and are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time. The Pittsfield Police Department is still investigating the accident.