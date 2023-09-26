LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Bicycle riders helped raise money to help find a cure for cancer during the Pan-Mass Challenge in Lenox on Saturday.

The Pan-Mass Challenge was a gravel bike-a-thon that took hundreds of bicyclists along either a 50-mile or 30-mile trek through Camp Mah-Kee-Nac and the backroads of the Berkshires. Money raised benefits Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Photo credit is William Kurtz

Since starting in 1980, the Pan-Mass Challenge has raised $900 million for Dana-Farber, which accounts for more than 60% of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.