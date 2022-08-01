PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home in Pittsfield Monday evening that was caused by a blowtorch while removing weeds in the yard.

According a report from the Pittsfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to Second Street for a report of a structure fire around 5:34 p.m. Crews found smoke and fire coming from the front side of the single family home.

The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the fire before it reached the interior of the home. No one was inside the building at the time due to the home being listed for sale.

The cause of the fire was identified as accidental after a property caretaker was using a blowtorch to remove weeds from the property’s yard. Firefighters say he got too close to the house and ignited the siding. The fire grew inside the siding up to the roof but only the exterior was damaged.