Body believed to be missing NY man recovered from Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A body, suspected to be that of a New York man who was reported missing last week, has been recovered from the Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the body is being withheld until a formal identification from the state Medical Examiner’s office and family has been notified. Police are actively investigating the incident as an apparent drowning, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said.

No foul play or evidence of anyone else being involved is suspected.

Multiple agencies including Pittsfield police and fire departments, along with Massachusetts State Police, Environmental Police, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the search that located the body.

(Pittsfield Police Department)

(Pittsfield Police Department)

Police began an extensive search of the Pontoosuc Lake Monday after they discovered a vehicle registered to the missing New York man near the water and determined he never left the area.

Crews conducted a four-day search of the area until the body was located Thursday afternoon. The Pontoosuc Lake is approximately 511 acres with a maximum depth of up to 35 feet.

State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office, along with Colonie, New York Police are also assisting in the investigation.